|
|
BERYL EVELYN BULLEN The relatives and friends of the late Beryl Evelyn Bullen Of Calvary Retirement Village Allandale Are respectfully invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at 11am on Thursday 6 February 2020 at the Cessnock Cemetery, Nulkaba . Dearly loved wife of Clement Bullen (dec) and a much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt of their families. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 3, 2020