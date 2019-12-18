|
|
WEST Beryl Euphemia Ann Late of BaptistCare, Warabrook
Formerly of Shortland
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
12th December, 2019
Aged 102 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Allan West. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alwyn and Norma, Janice and Barry, Robert and Julie, Dorothy and Neill. Loved and adored Grandma of 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Beryl will be sadly missed by the West & Harris families, and all who knew her.
The family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 20th December, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Beryl, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019