Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Beryl Euphemia Ann WEST

Beryl Euphemia Ann WEST Notice
WEST Beryl Euphemia Ann Late of BaptistCare, Warabrook

Formerly of Shortland

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

12th December, 2019

Aged 102 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Allan West. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alwayn and Norma, Janice and Barry, Robert and Julie, Dorothy and Neill. Loved and adored Grandma of 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Beryl will be sadly missed by the West & Harris families, and all who knew her.



The family and friends of Beryl are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 20th December, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Beryl, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
