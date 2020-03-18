Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
BERRIS MARCHANT

BERRIS MARCHANT Notice
MARCHANT BERRIS Late of Fig Tree

Formerly of

Broadmeadow

Aged 85 Years



Loved daughter of William and Frances(both dec'd). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ray(dec'd) and Joice, Richard(dec'd) and Rita, Noel(dec'd), Bette (dec'd), Geoff and Robyn, and Lyn. Much loved aunt to their families.



Relatives and friends of BERRIS are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 20th March 2020 commencing at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
