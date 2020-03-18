|
|
MARCHANT BERRIS Late of Fig Tree
Formerly of
Broadmeadow
Aged 85 Years
Loved daughter of William and Frances(both dec'd). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ray(dec'd) and Joice, Richard(dec'd) and Rita, Noel(dec'd), Bette (dec'd), Geoff and Robyn, and Lyn. Much loved aunt to their families.
Relatives and friends of BERRIS are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 20th March 2020 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020