MALONE Bernice Patricia nee REES of Raymond Terrace
Passed away peacefully
6th May 2020
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late NOEL MALONE. Much loved and adored mother and mother in law of BERNADETTE, MARK, FRANCES, RAYMOND, GERARD and LEANNE. Treasured Grandma of NATHANEIL, AMY, SHANELLE, JEREMY, BENJAMIN, JOEL and ALEASHA. Cherished sister, sister in law, aunt and cousin.
The family wish to advise a private funeral will be held.
A beautiful lady, dearly loved and forever in our hearts.
