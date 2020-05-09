Home
To be announced at a later date
Bernice Patricia (REES) MALONE

Bernice Patricia (REES) MALONE Notice
MALONE Bernice Patricia nee REES of Raymond Terrace

Passed away peacefully

6th May 2020

Aged 89 Years

Dearly loved wife of the late NOEL MALONE. Much loved and adored mother and mother in law of BERNADETTE, MARK, FRANCES, RAYMOND, GERARD and LEANNE. Treasured Grandma of NATHANEIL, AMY, SHANELLE, JEREMY, BENJAMIN, JOEL and ALEASHA. Cherished sister, sister in law, aunt and cousin.

The family wish to advise a private funeral will be held.

A beautiful lady, dearly loved and forever in our hearts.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
