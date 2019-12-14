Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The Anglican Church of The Transfiguration
Merrigum Street
Windale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin SIMMONETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin SIMMONETTE

Add a Memory
Benjamin SIMMONETTE Notice
SIMMONETTE Benjamin 'Ben'

Late of Mount Hutton

Passed peacefully surrounded by

His loving family

12th December 2019

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of Michael, Mark, Sharon. Loving grandfather and great grandfather.



Family and friends of Ben are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Anglican Church of The Transfiguration, Merrigum Street, Windale this Tuesday 17th December 2019 service commencing 10am.



'In God's Care'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -