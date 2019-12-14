|
|
SIMMONETTE Benjamin 'Ben'
Late of Mount Hutton
Passed peacefully surrounded by
His loving family
12th December 2019
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father of Michael, Mark, Sharon. Loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Family and friends of Ben are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Anglican Church of The Transfiguration, Merrigum Street, Windale this Tuesday 17th December 2019 service commencing 10am.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019