|
|
COLLIER Benjamin Jake "Ben" Passed away
8th January 2020
Late of Cameron Park
Aged 35 Years
Dearly loved husband of Koelah. Cherished daddy of Avah, Liana and Myah. Much loved son and son-in-law of Rick and Joanne, Julez and Jamie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brodie and Sam. Adored uncle of Jada.
We love you Ben
and you will always
be with us.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of BEN's life this FRIDAY 24th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, family have set up a fund for Ben's children. If you would like to donate please contact Sam or Nathan for more details.
