Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin COLLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Jake "Ben" COLLIER

Add a Memory
Benjamin Jake "Ben" COLLIER Notice
COLLIER Benjamin Jake "Ben" Passed away

8th January 2020

Late of Cameron Park

Aged 35 Years



Dearly loved husband of Koelah. Cherished daddy of Avah, Liana and Myah. Much loved son and son-in-law of Rick and Joanne, Julez and Jamie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brodie and Sam. Adored uncle of Jada.



We love you Ben

and you will always

be with us.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of BEN's life this FRIDAY 24th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 1pm.



In lieu of flowers, family have set up a fund for Ben's children. If you would like to donate please contact Sam or Nathan for more details.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -