Basile "Bill" KALLINIS

Basile "Bill" KALLINIS Notice
KALLINIS Basile "Bill" 27th March 2020

Late of Kahiba, formerly of Merewether.



Dearly loved husband of Helena (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Peter and Alison and Paul, adored grandfather of Jordan, Lucy and Maree. Bill will be sadly missed by their families.



Aged 83 Years



Bill's family understand and respect with the current public restrictions, not all of his family and friends will be able to attend. To ensure the health and safety of all concerned, Bill's funeral service will be by invitation. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
