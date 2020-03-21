Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
BASIL DOMINIC FEENEY

BASIL DOMINIC FEENEY Notice
FEENEY BASIL DOMINIC Late of Redhead

Passed surrounded

by his loving

family

20th March 2020

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leanne, Sharon and Richard. Proud Pop of Melissa and Luke, Dean and Amy, Joel, Liam and Kyle. Loved Poppy Bas of Gabrielle, Charlotte, Arden, Ethan and Phoebe.

Special thank you for all the care received from the staff of John Read House, Whiddon Redhead.



Family and friends of Basil are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 26th March service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
