FEENEY BASIL DOMINIC Late of Redhead
Passed surrounded
by his loving
family
20th March 2020
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Leanne, Sharon and Richard. Proud Pop of Melissa and Luke, Dean and Amy, Joel, Liam and Kyle. Loved Poppy Bas of Gabrielle, Charlotte, Arden, Ethan and Phoebe.
Special thank you for all the care received from the staff of John Read House, Whiddon Redhead.
Family and friends of Basil are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 26th March service commencing at 12.30pm.
