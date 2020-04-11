Home
Barry William DUBBELDE

Barry William DUBBELDE Notice
DUBBELDE Barry William 'D D'

Late of

West Wallsend

Passed peacefully

6th April, 2020

Aged 75 Years



Much loved father and father-in-law of Troy & Brooke, Casey & Glenn. Loved and adored Pop of Jarod, Dylan, Ebony, Hudson, Livinia, Harrison, and Keeara. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family. Good mate to many & a top bloke.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Barry's service will be held privately.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to Celebrate Barry's Life with His family and friends.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
