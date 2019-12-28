|
|
VERNON Barry Late of Georgetown
Passed away
24th December 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Larry and Iris, Maree and Greg. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother of Ray (dec'd), Betty, Keith, and Dawn. Loved uncle and a great mate to many.
The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Tuesday 31st December 2019. Service commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019