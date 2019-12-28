Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry VERNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry VERNON

Add a Memory
Barry VERNON Notice
VERNON Barry Late of Georgetown

Passed away

24th December 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Larry and Iris, Maree and Greg. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Loved brother of Ray (dec'd), Betty, Keith, and Dawn. Loved uncle and a great mate to many.



The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris Street Wallsend on Tuesday 31st December 2019. Service commencing at 12.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -