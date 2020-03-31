Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry SPAULDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Thomas Edward SPAULDING

Add a Memory
Barry Thomas Edward SPAULDING Notice
Spaulding Barry Thomas Edward 4/7/1931-28/3/2020 88 years old Formerly of Townsville Passed away peacefully at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital, under the beautiful care of the staff on Hill Ward. Brother of Tess (Dec) and Heather (Dec); Father of Scott, Sandra and Karen; Grandfather of Kieren, Taylor, Samara, Madison, Ruby, Kyle and Ella; Uncle to Mickey, Ashley and Kay. Loved by all, will be so greatly missed. Fair winds and a following sea Bazza 'Til we meet again at the 19th Hole
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -