|
|
Spaulding Barry Thomas Edward 4/7/1931-28/3/2020 88 years old Formerly of Townsville Passed away peacefully at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital, under the beautiful care of the staff on Hill Ward. Brother of Tess (Dec) and Heather (Dec); Father of Scott, Sandra and Karen; Grandfather of Kieren, Taylor, Samara, Madison, Ruby, Kyle and Ella; Uncle to Mickey, Ashley and Kay. Loved by all, will be so greatly missed. Fair winds and a following sea Bazza 'Til we meet again at the 19th Hole
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 31, 2020