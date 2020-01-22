|
GILL Barry John Late of Redhead
Formerly Belmont Sth
Passed suddenly
18th January, 2020
Aged 65 Years
Dearly loved husband of Narelle. Much loved father & father-in-law of Casey & Brad, Bryce & Ricci, Kieran & Kim. Loved and adored Pa of Lachlan, Bailey, Maddison, Cooper, & Claudia. Loved son-in-law of Donald Connely. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Good mate of many.
The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) tomorrow Thursday 23rd January, 2020, service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020