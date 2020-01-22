Home
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Barry John GILL

Barry John GILL Notice
GILL Barry John Late of Redhead

Formerly Belmont Sth

Passed suddenly

18th January, 2020

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved husband of Narelle. Much loved father & father-in-law of Casey & Brad, Bryce & Ricci, Kieran & Kim. Loved and adored Pa of Lachlan, Bailey, Maddison, Cooper, & Claudia. Loved son-in-law of Donald Connely. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Good mate of many.



The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) tomorrow Thursday 23rd January, 2020, service commencing at 10am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
