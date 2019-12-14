Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris Street
Wallsend
Barry John COTTER

Barry John COTTER Notice
COTTER Barry John Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

10th December 2019

Aged 58 Years



Partner of Peter Styles. Much loved son of Thelma and George (dec'd). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Lorraine and Ashley. Loyal friend to many.



The family and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 17th December 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



'In God's Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
