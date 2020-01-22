Home
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Barry FAIRCLOUGH


1949 - 2020
Barry FAIRCLOUGH Notice
FAIRCLOUGH Barry

Late of Anna Bay,

Formerly of Adamstown

Passed away peacefully

18th January 2020

Aged 70 years



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chad and Leesa. Loving Grandad of Courtney, and Sarah. Much loved brother of Douglas, Cheryl, Suzanne (Barry's twin), Marilyn, Adele, Daryl, Michael, their partners and families. Former stepfather to Glenn, Leigh and their families.



The Family and Friends of BARRY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 24th January 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Lymphoma Cancer Research may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
