|
|
FAIRCLOUGH Barry
Late of Anna Bay,
Formerly of Adamstown
Passed away peacefully
18th January 2020
Aged 70 years
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chad and Leesa. Loving Grandad of Courtney, and Sarah. Much loved brother of Douglas, Cheryl, Suzanne (Barry's twin), Marilyn, Adele, Daryl, Michael, their partners and families. Former stepfather to Glenn, Leigh and their families.
The Family and Friends of BARRY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 24th January 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Lymphoma Cancer Research may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020