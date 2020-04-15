Home
JONES Barbara Mary Passed away 9.4.2020 Aged 91 years Late of Medowie Dearly loved wife of REG. Loving mother of PAUL, DAVID, TONY, KEVIN, IAN, ALLAN, GREG and ANNE-MARIE. Loved grandmother of BEN, NIC, LAURA, RYAN, ELLIOT, TIM, ANGELA, AMANDA, CHLOE, EMMA, LISA, CLAIRE, MEL, ROSIE, WILLIAM, KAYLA, CANDICE, NICOLA, LAUREN, TOM, LYNDALL, LACHLAN, STEPH and SHAR and great grandmother of ARLO, NOAH, NORAH, ANNA, SOPHIA, FREDDIE, SOPHIE and EZRI. A loving mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the BRODBECK and JONES Families. Relatives and friends of BARBARA are respectfully advised her private service will take place. A memorial service will held when government restrictions have been lifted. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
