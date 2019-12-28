|
|
THURSTON (nee Clark) BARBARA JANICE Passed away
23rd December 2019
Aged 79 years
Late of
Salamander Bay
Dearly loved wife of BARRY (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of DARRYL, DOUGLAS and PAULINE. Adored Nan of BRADLEY and LISA and great grandma of LEWIS. Much loved twin sister of JIM and sister of PAT (dec). A dearly loved member of the CLARK, THURSTON and CROCKER families and good friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend BARBARA's Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay this THURSDAY 2nd January 2020 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019