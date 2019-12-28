Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
All Saints Anglican Church
corner of Church and Tomaree Streets
Nelson Bay
BARBARA JANICE THURSTON

BARBARA JANICE THURSTON Notice
THURSTON (nee Clark) BARBARA JANICE Passed away

23rd December 2019

Aged 79 years

Late of

Salamander Bay



Dearly loved wife of BARRY (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of DARRYL, DOUGLAS and PAULINE. Adored Nan of BRADLEY and LISA and great grandma of LEWIS. Much loved twin sister of JIM and sister of PAT (dec). A dearly loved member of the CLARK, THURSTON and CROCKER families and good friend to many.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend BARBARA's Funeral Service to be held at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay this THURSDAY 2nd January 2020 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
