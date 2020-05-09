Home
White Lady Funerals - Charlestown
177-179 Pacific Highway
Charlestown, New South Wales 2290
(02) 4947 8401
Barbara Helen PRICE

Barbara Helen PRICE Notice
PRICE Barbara Helen 3rd May 2020

Late of Hillsborough



Aged 66 years



Dearly loved wife of Tom. Loving mother and mother in law of Aaron and Andrea, Travis and Heather. Adored nan nan of Lincoln and Cohen. Loved sister and sister in law of Senone and Ron, Sophie and Richard. Loved 'aunty Barb' to many.



A private funeral will be held. A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date to be confirmed. Barbara's service will be live streamed. Please contact White Lady Funerals leaving your email address if you wish to view.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
