Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Barbara Ann SAXBY

Barbara Ann SAXBY Notice
SAXBY (Nee: Hall) Barbara Ann Late of Kurri Kurri

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

13th May, 2020

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of David, Wayne & Sharon, Christopher (dec'd), Stacey & Terry. Loved and adored Nan of Luke, Nicholas, Daniel, Rachael, Benjamin, Joshua, & Katelin. Proud 'Big Nanny' of Harper. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Saxby & Hall families.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Barbara's Funeral will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be Streamed Live on Wednesday 20th May, 2020 at 12 noon. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/saxby-barbara/.



We also invite you to send a 'Hug-from-Home' a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family, pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home/



'A Beautiful Lady, Who Will Be Sadly Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
