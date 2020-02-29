Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
AVRIL SCHOFIELD

AVRIL SCHOFIELD Notice
SCHOFIELD AVRIL Aged 80 Years

Much loved bride of ARTHUR SCHOFIELD. Mother and mother in law of BARRY, BELLINDA and TONY, ALAN and KAREN, and ALLYCIA. Nanna of her 10 grandchildren , Nanny of her great grandchildren. Loved by all of the HYDE and SCHOFIELD families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of AVRIL's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 48 Banks St, East Maitland on MONDAY 2nd March, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Australia may be left at the chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
