Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral
Hunter St
Newcastle West
Entombment
Following Services
Sandgate Cemetery
AUGUSTO "REMO" BERNARDI

AUGUSTO "REMO" BERNARDI Notice
BERNARDI AUGUSTO "REMO" Late of Charlestown

Aged 82 Years



Beloved and treasured husband of Rina. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Chris, Steven, Vanessa and Adam. Adored Nonno of Manny, Sophia, Nicholas, Dante, Clarissa, Mia and Luca.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend REMO'S Funeral Mass this THURSDAY 2nd January 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter St, Newcastle West commencing at 10:30am. Followed by entombment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
