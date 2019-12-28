|
BERNARDI AUGUSTO "REMO" Late of Charlestown
Aged 82 Years
Beloved and treasured husband of Rina. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Chris, Steven, Vanessa and Adam. Adored Nonno of Manny, Sophia, Nicholas, Dante, Clarissa, Mia and Luca.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend REMO'S Funeral Mass this THURSDAY 2nd January 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, Hunter St, Newcastle West commencing at 10:30am. Followed by entombment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019