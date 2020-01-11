Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
AUDREY ZEMLA

AUDREY ZEMLA Notice
ZEMLA AUDREY Passed away

8th January 2020

Formerly of

Raymond Terrace

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved wife of STAN (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of LYNN and CHRIS, MARK (dec'd), ANNE- MAREE and ADAM. Loving Mumma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The relatives and friends of AUDREY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 17th January 2020 at 11.30am. Please wear bright and colourful clothing.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
