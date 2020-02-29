|
SCARLL Audrey Gweneth Passed away 16.2.2020 Aged 81 years Late of Woodberry Loving mother & mother-in-law of KEN & ROBIN, STEVEN & SHIRLEY, SANDRA & RAY, and PAUL. Much loved grandmother & great grandmother to their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the CATT, SWINBOURN and SCARLL Families. Relatives and Friends of AUDREY are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Richardson Road, Raymond Terrace next SUNDAY 8th March, 2020 at 10am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020