Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Athol John GALVIN

Athol John GALVIN Notice
GALVIN Athol John Late of

Caves Beach

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

27th February, 2020

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Audrey Galvin. Much loved father & father-in-law of Paul & Sue, Gary & Kerry, Gaye (dec'd) & Kevin, Anne & Michael, and Kim (dec'd). Loved and adored Pop & Great Pop of their families. Proud brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family.



The family and friends of Athol are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
