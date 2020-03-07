|
GALVIN Athol John Late of
Caves Beach
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
27th February, 2020
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Audrey Galvin. Much loved father & father-in-law of Paul & Sue, Gary & Kerry, Gaye (dec'd) & Kevin, Anne & Michael, and Kim (dec'd). Loved and adored Pop & Great Pop of their families. Proud brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family.
The family and friends of Athol are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020