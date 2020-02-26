|
|
CROCKETT Athol Dent Late of Redhead
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
23rd February, 2020
Aged 100 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Lorna. Much loved father & father-in-law of Sharon, Melissa & Jim. Loved and adored Poppy of Emilee & Ross, Joseph & Alicia, & Chelsea. Proud Great Poppy of Luke. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Athol are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Monday 2nd March, 2020 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Athol, donations to 'Redhead Tennis Club' may be made at the Service.
'Climbing Ladders'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020