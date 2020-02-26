Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel,
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Athol Dent CROCKETT

Athol Dent CROCKETT Notice
CROCKETT Athol Dent Late of Redhead

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

23rd February, 2020

Aged 100 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Lorna. Much loved father & father-in-law of Sharon, Melissa & Jim. Loved and adored Poppy of Emilee & Ross, Joseph & Alicia, & Chelsea. Proud Great Poppy of Luke. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Athol are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Monday 2nd March, 2020 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Athol, donations to 'Redhead Tennis Club' may be made at the Service.



'Climbing Ladders'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
