|
|
WILLIAMS Arthur Thomas Late of Mayfield
Passed Peacefully
2nd May 1922 to
29th April 2020
97 Years
Dearly loved husband of the Late Sylvia Williams. Much loved father and father-in-law of Yvonne and Terry Manning, Shirley and Leo Grezl, Kate and Reg Dix, Roslyn and David Jamieson (dec'd). Grandfather to 11, Great Grandfather to 23, Great Great Grandfather to 3.
Arthur's service to be held Wednesday 6th May, 11am, family and friends are invite to view online at pettigrew.com.au/williams-arthur
'In Gods Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020