Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Arthur Thomas WILLIAMS


1922 - 2020
Arthur Thomas WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Arthur Thomas Late of Mayfield

Passed Peacefully

2nd May 1922 to

29th April 2020

97 Years



Dearly loved husband of the Late Sylvia Williams. Much loved father and father-in-law of Yvonne and Terry Manning, Shirley and Leo Grezl, Kate and Reg Dix, Roslyn and David Jamieson (dec'd). Grandfather to 11, Great Grandfather to 23, Great Great Grandfather to 3.



Arthur's service to be held Wednesday 6th May, 11am, family and friends are invite to view online at pettigrew.com.au/williams-arthur



'In Gods Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
