ROWETT Anthony John 'Tony'
Late of Fletcher
Formerly of
Mayfield West
Passed unexpectedly
10th April, 2020
Aged 59 Years
Dearly loved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mathew & Nicola, Justin & Maria. Loved and adored Popsy of Sadie, Theodore, and Jonah. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Tony's Funeral has taken place privately.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Tony's Life with his many family and friends.
'However far away we will always
love you'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020