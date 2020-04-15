Home
More Obituaries for Anthony ROWETT
Anthony John ROWETT

Anthony John ROWETT Notice
ROWETT Anthony John 'Tony'

Late of Fletcher

Formerly of

Mayfield West

Passed unexpectedly

10th April, 2020

Aged 59 Years



Dearly loved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mathew & Nicola, Justin & Maria. Loved and adored Popsy of Sadie, Theodore, and Jonah. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Tony's Funeral has taken place privately.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Tony's Life with his many family and friends.



'However far away we will always

love you'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
