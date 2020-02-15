Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
The North Chapel of the Newcastle Memorial Park
Beresfield
Anthony Charles NEESOM

Anthony Charles NEESOM Notice
NEESOM Anthony Charles 'Tony'

Late of Muswellbrook

Passed peacefully

13th February 2020

Aged 53 Years



Dearly loved husband of Gail. Much loved father of Kasey, Tiarny, Shanaya, Karen, Kristen, Kellie. Beloved Granfather to all his grand children.



The family and friends of 'Tony' are warmly invited to attended a Celebration of His Life to be held in The North Chapel of the Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this Tuesday 18th February 2020 service commencing at 11am.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
