NEESOM Anthony Charles 'Tony'
Late of Muswellbrook
Passed peacefully
13th February 2020
Aged 53 Years
Dearly loved husband of Gail. Much loved father of Kasey, Tiarny, Shanaya, Karen, Kristen, Kellie. Beloved Granfather to all his grand children.
The family and friends of 'Tony' are warmly invited to attended a Celebration of His Life to be held in The North Chapel of the Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this Tuesday 18th February 2020 service commencing at 11am.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020