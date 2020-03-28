|
|
CORRIGAN ANNETTE MICHELLE
Late of Kilpatrick Court, Toronto
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly
22nd March 2020
Aged 47 years
Dearly loved daughter of Des and Robyn. Much loved sister of John.
The Family and Friends of ANNETTE are advised that her cremation took place privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
ANNETTE'S family wish to thank
New Lake Peer Support and
the staff of Kilpatrick Court
for the kindness and compassion
they always showed ANNETTE.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020