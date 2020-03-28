Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
ANNETTE MICHELLE CORRIGAN

ANNETTE MICHELLE CORRIGAN Notice
CORRIGAN ANNETTE MICHELLE

Late of Kilpatrick Court, Toronto

Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly

22nd March 2020

Aged 47 years



Dearly loved daughter of Des and Robyn. Much loved sister of John.



The Family and Friends of ANNETTE are advised that her cremation took place privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



ANNETTE'S family wish to thank

New Lake Peer Support and

the staff of Kilpatrick Court

for the kindness and compassion

they always showed ANNETTE.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
