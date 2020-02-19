Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
ANNETTE MARIA GILLIES

ANNETTE MARIA GILLIES Notice
GILLIES ANNETTE MARIA 'nee Davies'

Late of The Junction

Passed peacefully

surrounded by

music,flowers,

friends & family

16th February 2020

Aged 66 years



Dearly loved mother of Kristy and Benjamin. Loving sister of Bernice, Karen and Matthew. AKA 'Aussimama'.



Family and friends of Annette are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 25th February 2020 service commencing at 12 noon.







'Goodbye, you tiny little mad hurricane'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
