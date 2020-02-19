|
|
GILLIES ANNETTE MARIA 'nee Davies'
Late of The Junction
Passed peacefully
surrounded by
music,flowers,
friends & family
16th February 2020
Aged 66 years
Dearly loved mother of Kristy and Benjamin. Loving sister of Bernice, Karen and Matthew. AKA 'Aussimama'.
Family and friends of Annette are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 25th February 2020 service commencing at 12 noon.
'Goodbye, you tiny little mad hurricane'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020