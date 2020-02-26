|
BOURKE Anne Louise Tragically passed away 15-02-2020 Aged 47 Years Late of Heddon Greta Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved partner of Dean Latter. Cherished daughter of John (dec'd) and Carole. Loved and loving sister to Deborah, Chris and Paul. A dear sister-in-law and aunt to their families. A loved and treasured member of the Bourke and Latter families. Family and friends of ANNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, William St., Raymond Terrace, this FRIDAY, 28-02-2020 at 10:30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020