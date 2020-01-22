|
|
ANDERSEN Anne Late of Swansea
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved partner of Roy McCormack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Peter Fowler, Robert Lang and Trygve Andersen. Loving Grandma of Sam, Harry, Sydney and Jordan. Loved sister of John, Jim and Cae, sister-in-law and aunt to their families and good friend to many.
Relatives and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Northcote Avenue Swansea this Friday morning 24th January 2020, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.
At Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020