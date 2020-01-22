Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Northcote Avenue
Swansea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne ANDERSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne ANDERSEN

Add a Memory
Anne ANDERSEN Notice
ANDERSEN Anne Late of Swansea

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved partner of Roy McCormack (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Peter Fowler, Robert Lang and Trygve Andersen. Loving Grandma of Sam, Harry, Sydney and Jordan. Loved sister of John, Jim and Cae, sister-in-law and aunt to their families and good friend to many.



Relatives and friends of Anne are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Northcote Avenue Swansea this Friday morning 24th January 2020, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow.



At Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -