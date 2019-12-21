|
|
VELTRUSKI ANNA Late of Tinonee Gardens Waratah
Formerly of Speers Point
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of Stephen (dec'd). Much loved mother of Yendo and Vlasta. Loving Nan and great Nan of Jason and Katie, Sonia and Adam, Evey, Austin, Coco and Bowie. Devoted Godmother to Daniel and good friend to many.
Relatives and friends of Anna are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Main Road Boolaroo on Thursday morning 2nd January 2020, funeral Mass commencing at 11am, An Interment will follow at Sandgate Lawn Cemetery at 3pm.
At Rest In The Peace of Christ
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019