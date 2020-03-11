Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
22 Tighes Terrace
Tighes Hill
ANNA NICCOLI

ANNA NICCOLI
NICCOLI ANNA Late of Maroba

Formerly of

Maryville

Aged 89 Years



Much loved wife of Antonio. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Peter, George(dec'd) and Desley. Cherished Nonna of Tessa, Matthew, Adam and Reece. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Relatives and friends of ANNA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22 Tighes Terrace, Tighes Hill on FRIDAY 13th 2020 commencing at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
