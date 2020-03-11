|
|
NICCOLI ANNA Late of Maroba
Formerly of
Maryville
Aged 89 Years
Much loved wife of Antonio. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Peter, George(dec'd) and Desley. Cherished Nonna of Tessa, Matthew, Adam and Reece. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Relatives and friends of ANNA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22 Tighes Terrace, Tighes Hill on FRIDAY 13th 2020 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020