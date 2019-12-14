|
|
HARRIS ANN nee MARTIN
Aged 75 Years
of Caves Beach
formerly of Morpeth
Much loved partner of JOHN COBBIN, mother of MICHAEL and SEAN, sister of BETTY, JOAN and PAUL (dec). Loved member of the MARTIN, HARRIS and COBBIN families.
Friends and family are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 17th December, 2019 at 11am, thence for burial at the Morpeth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Hunter Medical Research Institute may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019