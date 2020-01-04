|
HARKINS (nee Thompson) Ann Elizabeth Born 21st March 1945
Passed away
29th December 2019
Aged 74 years
Late of Tarro
Dearly loved wife of Ted. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cherrilyn and Robert, Colin and Debbie. Cherished Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Harry and Dennis and dear friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of ANN's life to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield this MONDAY 6th January 2020 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020