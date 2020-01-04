Home
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
View Map
Ann Elizabeth HARKINS


1945 - 2019
Ann Elizabeth HARKINS Notice
HARKINS (nee Thompson) Ann Elizabeth Born 21st March 1945

Passed away

29th December 2019



Aged 74 years



Late of Tarro



Dearly loved wife of Ted. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cherrilyn and Robert, Colin and Debbie. Cherished Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Harry and Dennis and dear friend to many.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of ANN's life to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield this MONDAY 6th January 2020 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
