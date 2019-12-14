|
|
LATHAN Angus Walpole 'Our Beautiful Boy'
Late of Kurri Kurri
Passed away
8th December, 2019
Aged 19 Years
Beloved son of Mark and Helen. Cherished brother of Connor, and Meg (and Jonathon). Much loved grandson of Roy and Gwen (dec'd) Lathan, John (dec'd) and Colleen Walpole. Loved by all his Uncles, Aunties and Cousins.
The family and friends of Angus are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Celebration of his life to be held in the Kurri Kurri High School Gymnasium, Cnr Deakin and Stanford Streets, Kurri Kurri, this Thursday 19th December, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.
Dress: Best Angus
This service will be preceeded by private interment.
In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service for Young Adult Mental Health, in Angus' memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019