WORTHINGTON-SMITH Angela Michelle 11 February 2020
Aged 45 years
Of Glendale
Dearly loved wife of Rod. Loving mother of Izzy and Nathan. Loved daughter of Katrina and Greg and daughter-in-law of Helen and Dennis. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Sarah and Martin, Therese (Dec'd) and Simon. Stevie and Richard, John, Penelope, and Peter, Jason and Krista and aunt to their families. Loved by her colleagues and friends and sadly missed by all she knew.
Family and Friends are invited to attend ANGELA's Funeral Mass and Prayers to be held in the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street , Newcastle West on THURSDAY, 20 February 2020 at 10.00am. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research in Angela's Memory may be made at the following:
https://makingadifference.gofundraise.com.au/page/Susan-57201225
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020