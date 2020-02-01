Home
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
View Map
ANDY (Tony) KILKELLY

ANDY (Tony) KILKELLY Notice
KILKELLY ANDY (Tony) Aged 64 Years

of Tenambit

Much loved husband of WENDY. Great father and mate of DAVID, CHRIS and ANDREW. Devoted member of the NSW Rural Fire Service and the best mate anyone would ever want to know.

All who knew Andy are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY, 5th February, 2020 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research may be left at the chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
