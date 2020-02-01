|
|
KILKELLY ANDY (Tony) Aged 64 Years
of Tenambit
Much loved husband of WENDY. Great father and mate of DAVID, CHRIS and ANDREW. Devoted member of the NSW Rural Fire Service and the best mate anyone would ever want to know.
All who knew Andy are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY, 5th February, 2020 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research may be left at the chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020