BATES Andrew Robert (Pollack)
'Polly'
Late of Valentine
Formerly of Cardiff
Passed peacefully with his
loving family by his side
31st January, 2020
Aged 51 Years
Deeply loved soul mate & husband of Lyndall. Forever treasured & adored Dad of Grace, and Sam. Dearly loved son of Robyn & Kevin Pollack, and Robert Bates. Son-in-law of George and Beveley Easton (both dec'd). Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Sarah & Eris, Michael & Emily. Janelle (dec'd), Neil & Ilona, Janette & Mick. Proud uncle of their families. A loved and respected good mate to so many.
The family and friends of Andrew are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 7th February 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Andrew 'Polly', donations to the 'Mark Hughes Foundation' may be made at the service.
'Life's Good'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020