|
|
ALLISTON Andrew Michael Late of Cameron Park
Passed peacefully
19th February 2020
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved husband of Rachel. Cherished father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Michael, Sarah and Grieg. Adored Papa to Nyah, Callum, and Jonathan.
The family and friends of Andrew are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 27th February 2020, service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lymphoma Australia can be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020