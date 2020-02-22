Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St Wallsend
Andrew Michael ALLISTON

ALLISTON Andrew Michael Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully

19th February 2020

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved husband of Rachel. Cherished father and father-in-law of Rebecca and Michael, Sarah and Grieg. Adored Papa to Nyah, Callum, and Jonathan.



The family and friends of Andrew are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 27th February 2020, service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Lymphoma Australia can be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
