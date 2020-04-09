Home
CATHCART Andrew "The best one" Passed away 5th of April 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Todd, Megan and Ryan. Adored Poppy to Henrietta. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Lyn, Annette and Stephen - and proud uncle to their families. Good friend to many. In accordance with Andrew's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. In light of current restrictions, the family wish to advise a memorial service will be held at the first opportunity.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
