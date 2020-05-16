|
|
Petherbridge Alwyn Alwyn passed away in the Austin Hospital, Melbourne, surrounded by his family on 24th March, 2020, aged 94. Husband of Marie, Father and Father in law of Bernard and Stephanie, Mark and Robyn, Neil and Colleen. Grandfather of Karin and Dan, Lisa, Frances, Marita, Annicka and Aaron, Carina and Russell and Great Grandfather to Vera. Due to the imposition of social gathering and travel restrictions currently in place, no funeral service has yet been held. A memorial service is planned for the future, when all the family and friends can gather to honour Alwyn's memory. Rest in peace Alwyn, you are sadly missed by all.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020