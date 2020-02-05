|
|
SMITH ALWIN EDWARD
Late of Kotara South
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
2nd February 2020
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen Smith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Lyn, Warren and Marlene, Judith and Darrel (dec'd), Suzanne and Stephen. Loving Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of ALWIN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 7th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020