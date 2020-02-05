Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
ALWIN EDWARD SMITH

ALWIN EDWARD SMITH Notice
SMITH ALWIN EDWARD

Late of Kotara South

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

2nd February 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Eileen Smith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Lyn, Warren and Marlene, Judith and Darrel (dec'd), Suzanne and Stephen. Loving Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of ALWIN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 7th February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
