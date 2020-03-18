Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
ALMA STANWAY WEBBER

ALMA STANWAY WEBBER Notice
WEBBER ALMA STANWAY 'TODD'

Passed away peacefully on

14th March 2020

Late of Salamander Bay Aged Care

Formerly of Waratah

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ken Webber (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Janet and Paul, Sandra and Noel. Loving Nan of Kim, Sally, Michelle and Alex. Loving great Nan to Madison, Georgia and Cassidy. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of TODD'S Life on FRIDAY, 20th March 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation to follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
