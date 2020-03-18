|
|
WEBBER ALMA STANWAY 'TODD'
Passed away peacefully on
14th March 2020
Late of Salamander Bay Aged Care
Formerly of Waratah
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ken Webber (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Janet and Paul, Sandra and Noel. Loving Nan of Kim, Sally, Michelle and Alex. Loving great Nan to Madison, Georgia and Cassidy. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of TODD'S Life on FRIDAY, 20th March 2020 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 10:00am. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2020