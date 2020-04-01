Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan PETTIGREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan PETTIGREW

Add a Memory
Allan PETTIGREW Notice
PETTIGREW Allan

Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

Aged 88 years



With much love, admiration and respect we honour a remarkable man.



Dearly loved husband of Sylma (dec'd), much loved father and father-in-law of Ruth & Norm, Ian (dec'd) & Leanne, Grant & Anne. Loving Pa of Jason & Allison, Rachel & Dave, Rebecca, Amy, Ryan, Joel & Tori, Josh, Micah, Elias and was an adored Pa to their beautiful families.



To ensure the health and safety of our family and friends at this time, Allan's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/pettigrew-allan.



Allan's service will take place in the Chapel he created on Thursday 2nd April 2020, commencing at 9:30am.



Allan Pettigrew was our dad, our pa, our brother but he was so much more...



He was a much loved and respected member of the Wallsend community and a successful businessman. He was a giver not a taker. He was honest and loyal. He was a good man.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -