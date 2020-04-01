|
|
PETTIGREW Allan
Late of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
Aged 88 years
With much love, admiration and respect we honour a remarkable man.
Dearly loved husband of Sylma (dec'd), much loved father and father-in-law of Ruth & Norm, Ian (dec'd) & Leanne, Grant & Anne. Loving Pa of Jason & Allison, Rachel & Dave, Rebecca, Amy, Ryan, Joel & Tori, Josh, Micah, Elias and was an adored Pa to their beautiful families.
To ensure the health and safety of our family and friends at this time, Allan's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/pettigrew-allan.
Allan's service will take place in the Chapel he created on Thursday 2nd April 2020, commencing at 9:30am.
Allan Pettigrew was our dad, our pa, our brother but he was so much more...
He was a much loved and respected member of the Wallsend community and a successful businessman. He was a giver not a taker. He was honest and loyal. He was a good man.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020