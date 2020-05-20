Home
David Lloyd Funerals - Beresfield
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
live streamed
via webcast, please contact David Lloyd Funerals
Dr Allan PATTISON


1933 - 2020
Dr Allan PATTISON Notice
PATTISON AM Dr Allan Born: 7th January 1933

Passed away

peacefully:

12th May 2020



Aged 87 years



Late of

Adamstown Heights



Dearly loved uncle of Hilton and Kim, Susan and Scott and great uncle of Emma. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Joyce and Ken (both dec). A well respected and dear friend to many.



With respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions, a private service will be held on FRIDAY 22nd May 2020.



ALLAN's funeral service will be live streamed via webcast, please contact David Lloyd Funerals on the number below for details.



Family and friends will be invited to attend a public memorial service in celebration of ALLAN's life to be held at a date to be advised.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
