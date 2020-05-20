|
|
PATTISON AM Dr Allan Born: 7th January 1933
Passed away
peacefully:
12th May 2020
Aged 87 years
Late of
Adamstown Heights
Dearly loved uncle of Hilton and Kim, Susan and Scott and great uncle of Emma. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Joyce and Ken (both dec). A well respected and dear friend to many.
With respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions, a private service will be held on FRIDAY 22nd May 2020.
ALLAN's funeral service will be live streamed via webcast, please contact David Lloyd Funerals on the number below for details.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a public memorial service in celebration of ALLAN's life to be held at a date to be advised.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020