|
|
DEITH Allan Frederick Late of
North Lambton
Passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side
4th May, 2020
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lola. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Joy, Alana & Gary, Leanne & Greg, Peter & Fiona. Loved and adored Pop & Great Pop of their families.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Allan's service has taken place privately.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020