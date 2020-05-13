Home
Allan Frederick DEITH

Allan Frederick DEITH Notice
DEITH Allan Frederick Late of

North Lambton

Passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side

4th May, 2020

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lola. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Joy, Alana & Gary, Leanne & Greg, Peter & Fiona. Loved and adored Pop & Great Pop of their families.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Allan's service has taken place privately.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
