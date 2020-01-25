|
|
JORDAN Allan Ernest "Barney" 15th January 2020
Late of Cardiff
Loving father and father-in-law to Matthew and Teina, Adam and Lucinda, Daniel and Kelly. Adored grandfather to Bailey, Cooper, Jamaika, Luke, Samantha, Jack, Dylan Ruby, Ava and great grandfather. Loved brother to Denise, Jill, Mark and Steven. Allan will be sadly missed by all of their families.
Aged 73 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Barney's life this Friday 31st January 2020 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020