Home
Services
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4950 5727
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan JORDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Ernest "Barney" JORDAN

Add a Memory
Allan Ernest "Barney" JORDAN Notice
JORDAN Allan Ernest "Barney" 15th January 2020

Late of Cardiff



Loving father and father-in-law to Matthew and Teina, Adam and Lucinda, Daniel and Kelly. Adored grandfather to Bailey, Cooper, Jamaika, Luke, Samantha, Jack, Dylan Ruby, Ava and great grandfather. Loved brother to Denise, Jill, Mark and Steven. Allan will be sadly missed by all of their families.



Aged 73 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Barney's life this Friday 31st January 2020 commencing 2.00pm at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -