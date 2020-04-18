Home
ALLAN CLIFF PARSONS

ALLAN CLIFF PARSONS Notice
PARSONS ALLAN CLIFF Aged 91 Years

of Maitland

Loving husband of the late SHIRLEY PARSONS. Cherished father and father in law of CLIFF & DEYARNE, ANN and GARY, and BRUCE. Adored Grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of BARBARA and NOEL, PAM and TERRY. Uncle of his nieces and nephews.

Allan was farewelled by his family at a private service and plan to celebrate his life with extended family and friends at a later date.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
